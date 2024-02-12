Watch Now
Weekend Movers: Best shots from WM Phoenix Open
Look back on some of the top shots from the WM Phoenix Open, including Nick Taylor's clutch performance to seal the victory at the end of the tournament.
Look back on some of the top shots from the WM Phoenix Open, including Nick Taylor's clutch performance to seal the victory at the end of the tournament.
With Tiger Woods set to make his PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational, Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard talk about what to expect from Tiger for the event and season as a whole.
Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in a sudden-death playoff with Charley Hoffman, explaining why he loves playing in big moments.
Watch the best shots from the fourth day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Charley Hoffman and Nick Taylor battled in a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner.
Smylie Kaufman plays a game of "Will It Recycle" at the WM Phoenix Open.
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas discuss Jordan Spieth's moving day performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where he is currently fifth on the leaderboard with a chance to win entering Sunday.
The Golf Central crew break down the 'electric' performances of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala during the third day of action at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Watch the best shots from the third day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Round 2 was finished and Round 3 started after delays throughout the event.
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Day 3 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
In this edition of Smylie's Spots, Joel Dahmen tests WM Phoenix Open fans on the history of the event and how WM is promoting positive change in environmental services.
Rickie Fowler plays to the crowd before sinking a birdie on hole No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.