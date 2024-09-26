 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Xander Schauffele leading the way on the course and in the team room
Myles Garrett
Browns vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats
Brock Purdy
Patriots vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_smx_30boardv2_240926.jpg
Analyzing 250, 450 SMX final points; 2025 schedule
nbc_smx_fowlerv2_240926.jpg
Breaking down Lawrence’s goal of 72 SMX wins
nbc_golf_mikeweir_240926.jpg
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Xander Schauffele leading the way on the course and in the team room
Myles Garrett
Browns vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats
Brock Purdy
Patriots vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_smx_30boardv2_240926.jpg
Analyzing 250, 450 SMX final points; 2025 schedule
nbc_smx_fowlerv2_240926.jpg
Breaking down Lawrence’s goal of 72 SMX wins
nbc_golf_mikeweir_240926.jpg
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Was International team too 'disrespectful?'

September 26, 2024 07:24 PM
Brandel Chamblee, Johnson Wagner, Rich Lerner and Todd Lewis break down the intense first day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, questioning when gamesmanship goes too far in golf.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mikeweir_240926.jpg
5:48
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_clevelandclinic16x9_240926.jpg
1:58
Scheffler, Kim bring energy to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimscheffler_240926.jpg
6:56
Was International team too ‘disrespectful?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_foursomespairing_240926.jpg
6:07
Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matchups set
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
10:40
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 fourball
Now Playing
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
16:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
1:40
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieandkim_240926.jpg
3:24
‘What was that?!’ Scheffler, Kim trade chirps
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hugheschugging_240926.jpg
0:32
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
Now Playing
prescuprydercup.jpg
13:24
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlavinternationalcanwin_240925.jpg
6:22
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
6:13
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
Now Playing