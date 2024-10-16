 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
Dolphins vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Death Star' Yankees seize command in ALCS

October 16, 2024 04:30 PM
The Rotoworld Baseball Show reacts after the New York Yankees raced out to a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.
nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
2:30
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
4:11
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
nbc_dls_timkurjian_241016.jpg
14:34
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
2:11
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_dps_johmsmoltzintv_241010.jpg
10:52
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsreax_241010.jpg
12:34
Lindor’s NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
18:33
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
nbc_dps_terryfranconainterview_241007.jpg
11:55
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
8:23
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
3:05
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?
royals_mpx.jpg
4:27
Royals will embrace ‘underdog mindset’ vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_marlinsmanagement_241004.jpg
8:43
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
