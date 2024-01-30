Watch Now
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in '24
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski examine Rotoworld's 2024 first baseman rankings and debate where they're slotting veteran Paul Goldschmidt and the resurgent Cody Bellinger.
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski look at some of the abnormalities from the 2023 season for the New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, as well as where they stack up among MLB's best first basemen.
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
Dan Patrick reacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, comprised of Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton, and discusses what it signifies to him in terms of the current state of baseball.
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the team signing Shohei Ohtani and trading for pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Tom Verducci works Dan Patrick through Shohei Ohtani's contract particulars, what it means for the Dodgers' roster moving forward, why Ohtani wanted to stay on the West Coast, and what might have changed the outcome.
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Dan Patrick weighs in on Shohei Ohtani's reported contract deferrals with the Dodgers after agreeing to a 10-year, $700M deal in free agency, explaining why the decision will help Los Angeles build around him.
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Bob Costas joins Dan Patrick to react to Shohei Ohtani's choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the ever-changing criteria for Hall of Fame voting and whether Costas would've made a good commissioner.
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
The Dan Patrick Show crew offers their input on how much the Los Angeles Dodgers must win to make Shohei Ohtani's deal a success, from a World Series perspective.
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski share their reactions to Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers, discussing the outlook for Los Angeles and the potential implications for the rotation.
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
Former Mets GM Steve Phillips joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes and how Toronto may be the best fit for the biggest star in baseball.
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski talk about Juan Soto's move to the Yankees and whether you should take him over Freddie Freeman in upcoming fantasy drafts.