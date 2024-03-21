 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal

March 21, 2024 11:02 AM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes have an in-depth discussion surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter in a gambling scandal, where Ohtani is alleged to be the victim of a "massive theft."
nbc_dps_andymcculloughinterview_240322.jpg
8:38
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
7:04
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_dps_gustavoarellanointerview_240321.jpg
7:04
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
nbc_dps_eduardoperezandkarlravichinterview_240320.jpg
10:01
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
nbc_roto_baseballjudge_240320.jpg
3:46
Is Judge worth buying into for AL MVP?
nbc_rbbs_nlcentralbets_240320.jpg
3:54
Buying the Cubs, selling the Brewers in NL Central
nbc_roto_baseballorioles_240320.jpg
3:34
Analyzing why Orioles could be AL’s top team
nbc_dps_mlbseoulseries_240320.jpg
6:55
MLB Opening Day should be on American soil
nbc_yahoo_scott_240318.jpg
1:19
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet
nbc_yahoo_thomas_240318.jpg
1:32
Expect Thomas’ fantasy production to tail off
nbc_yahoo_skubal_240318.jpg
1:25
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_cruz_240318.jpg
1:32
Cruz looks to be a valuable fantasy asset
