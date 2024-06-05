Watch Now
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas dive into the best bets Wednesday has to offer, and the two are looking to cash in on Paul Skenes throwing strikeouts and Yordan Alvarez bagging a home run.
Norby’s playing time may be scarce despite call-up
Connor Norby has been overshadowed in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system, and while he finally gets the call-up to the majors, playing time could become difficult with others fighting for at bats.
Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers
The Detroit Tigers have called up OF Justin-Henry Malloy, and while he should possess the bat to stick in the lineup, it's difficult to find upside for fantasy managers who may be interested.
Keep an eye on Braves’ Schwellenbach in fantasy
The Braves wasted no time calling up prospect Spencer Schwellenbach, and the 2021 second-round pick may be worth a flier in fantasy if he impresses in his next start against the Red Sox.
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
Masyn Winn has been a pleasant surprise for the St. Louis Cardinals at shortstop, but his fantasy value has been limited by a lack of power and by his placement in the batting order.
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
Cedric Mullins finds himself in an offensive slump with just one hit in his last 20 plate appearances, but his strong month of April is a positive reminder for fantasy managers facing the dilemma of rostering him.
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
The Mets have given the nod to Mark Vientos at third base, but while his "outstanding" minor league hitting should help New York provide a spark on offense, he offers little upside elsewhere for fantasy managers.
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
D.J. Short and Chris Crawford check in on the Seattle Mariners, who have found their stride despite a slow offensive start from Julio Rodriguez, as well a handful of teams in the middle of the pack.
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is moving back to third base for the middling Toronto Blue Jays, prompting D.J. Short and Chris Crawford to wonder whether the Jays might shop the 25-year-old or even Bo Bichette.
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
D.J. Short and Chris Crawford examine Gerrit Cole's outlook ahead of his first rehab starts, and the Yankees ace has "checked all boxes" so far and offers as much upside as any pitcher if still available in fantasy.
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas discuss their best bets for Monday's MLB action, and they're rolling with a pair of Cincinnati Reds in Elly de la Cruz and Will Benson against the Colorado Rockies.
Westburg a ‘super valuable’ asset in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down why Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg should continue to be a solid fantasy contributor, explaining why they are "buying" him as a fantasy force.