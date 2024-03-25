 Skip navigation
Top News

andy murray.jpg
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton’s Round 11 ride not without its ‘what ifs’
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock

March 25, 2024 05:13 PM
Citi Field might help the Mets' J.D. Martinez from a power standpoint, but given a likely drop-off in average and an atypical offseason, he enters the 2024 fantasy baseball season with a couple question marks.
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
nbc_yahoo_ryan_240325.jpg
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
nbc_yahoo_gil_240325.jpg
Gil’s spring gives him fantasy baseball promise
nbc_yahoo_morel_240325.jpg
Morel the most underrated fantasy baseball player?
nbc_dps_ohtanimeetswithmedia.mp4.jpg
Ohtani distancing himself from ex-interpreter
nbc_dps_andymcculloughinterview_240322.jpg
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_dps_gustavoarellanointerview_240321.jpg
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
nbc_dps_ohantireaction_240321.jpg
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
nbc_dps_eduardoperezandkarlravichinterview_240320.jpg
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
nbc_roto_baseballjudge_240320.jpg
Is Judge worth buying into for AL MVP?
