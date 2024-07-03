Watch Now
Time to ‘scoop’ Baz after Rays call up pitcher
With Shane Baz scratched from his Triple-A start, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate how the pitcher will fit into the Tampa Bay Rays rotation.
Lee a prospect to ‘stash’ with Lewis injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential impact of Minnesota Twins' SS Brooks Lee with Royce Lewis out with an injury.
Higashioka ‘on the radar’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka, who could retain his fantasy baseball value even after Luis Campusano returns from IL.
Kremer could be useful for fantasy contenders
Dean Kremer has returned from the IL, and Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski think he's worth a roster spot as a solid, middle of rotation pitcher for fantasy managers.
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery
Eric Samulski breaks down what players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Twins 3B Jose Miranda, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, and Diamondback's pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to turn lunch money into dinner money with an MLB parlay, and their bets are set on Oneil Cruz going over three bases and Rafael Devers hitting a home run.
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss the hitting prowess of Jose Miranda and Mark Vientos, players that the fantasy world seems to have "given up on," and why they might be worth a pickup.
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski take a look at the Phillies place Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the IL and who in Philadelphia may get an uptick in fantasy opportunities with those two players out.
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss James Wood's potential impact on fantasy rosters after getting called up to the Washington Nationals roster.
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the day, including the Colorado Rockies to win against the Milwaukee Brewers and Portugal over 7.5 corner kicks against Slovenia.
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell take a closer look at Friday's best bets, putting their money on Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds to end his hot hitting streak and on Brazil to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Jonathan India's increased production and how it will impact his overall fantasy value.