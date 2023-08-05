 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualies_230805.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan

August 5, 2023 02:48 PM
Christopher Bell will lead the Cup Series field to green at Michigan International Speedway, citing his second pole of the season as a "big momentum boost" for the team.
Up Next
nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
2:02
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
4:18
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
0:47
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsmich_230804.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_berrypole_230804.jpg
1:01
Pole winner Berry aims to ‘finish what we started’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_michigan_230803.jpg
5:06
Michigan will reward drivers on the edge
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_playoffpressure_230803.jpg
6:36
Suarez, Hendrick Motorsports feel playoff pressure
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hofpicks_230803.jpg
8:02
HOF Class of 2024: JJ, Knaus, D. Allison, Guthrie
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_roadamerica_230803.jpg
6:36
Kligerman reviews Xfinity Road America finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
2:15
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
Now Playing
nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
1:28
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_michigan_230805.jpg
1:39
Cup at Michigan as playoff pressure mounts
Now Playing
nbc_moto_bubbleupdate_230731.jpg
5:34
Wallace, Gibbs had strong performances at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_moto_chasepoints_230731.jpg
6:15
Elliott almost out of time to reach playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
7:42
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_buescher_230731.jpg
6:06
RFK finding footing with Buescher, Keselowski
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
2:42
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_buescher_230731.jpg
6:00
Buescher has raced Cup in relative obscurity
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230731.jpg
5:43
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
2:25
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
15:00
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
1:03
Preece submits best Cup finish of season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_graves_230730.jpg
1:49
Graves praises team execution after Richmond win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_busch_230730.jpg
1:23
Busch analyzes late restart after battling for 3rd
Now Playing
nbc_nas_keselowski_230730.jpg
1:32
Keselowski leads most laps, winds up sixth
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_230730.jpg
1:35
Logano fourth at Richmond after late charge
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230730.jpg
1:37
Hamlin follows up Pocono win with runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buescher_230730.jpg
2:17
Buescher takes advantage of ‘great hot rod’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_finalrestart_230730.jpg
4:18
Buescher punches ticket to Cup playoffs
Now Playing