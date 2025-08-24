Skip navigation
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Watch Now
Suarez 'proud of the effort' at Daytona
August 23, 2025 11:50 PM
Daniel Suarez felt he needed to set himself up better for the win at Daytona but was happy with the speed his team brought to finish runner-up in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
10:44
What riders said after Budds Creek Motocross
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
09:24
Deegan stands atop 250 class at Budds Creek
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
08:08
Pro Motocross 2025 season in review
03:55
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Finale, Budds Creek
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
20:04
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 11, Budds Creek
09:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
46
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
01:42
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
14:37
HLs: Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
07:10
Qualifying highlights: Michelin GT Challenge, VIR
53
Hawksworth ‘very, very happy’ after qualifying lap
01:15
Altoe on VIR pole: ‘We have been working so hard’
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
22:44
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 1
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
