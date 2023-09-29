 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_msuiowapreview_230927.jpg
Iowa football looks to rebound from historic loss with short-term memory ahead of battle with Michigan State
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Week 4 Expected Points: Josh Downs Ascending in Indy
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start Sit Decisions: Fire Up D’Andre Swift

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ramchipeagle_230929.jpg
Rahm chips in to tie foursomes match on No. 16
nbc_golf_justinthomas_230929__361499.jpg
Thomas sinks clutch putt to stay ahead
nbc_cfb_ill_saturdaysenses_230929.jpg
Inside an Illinois gameday at Grange Grove

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_cfb_msuiowapreview_230927.jpg
Iowa football looks to rebound from historic loss with short-term memory ahead of battle with Michigan State
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Week 4 Expected Points: Josh Downs Ascending in Indy
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start Sit Decisions: Fire Up D’Andre Swift

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ramchipeagle_230929.jpg
Rahm chips in to tie foursomes match on No. 16
nbc_golf_justinthomas_230929__361499.jpg
Thomas sinks clutch putt to stay ahead
nbc_cfb_ill_saturdaysenses_230929.jpg
Inside an Illinois gameday at Grange Grove

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Opportunities knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega

September 29, 2023 10:24 AM
Only William Byron has secured a spot in the next round following a win at Texas, setting the stage for an action-packed Round of 12 playoff race at Talladega.
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_talladega_230929.jpg
1:35
Opportunities knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega
nbc_nascar_mm_ninewinlessdrivers_230928.jpg
4:04
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
5:19
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
nbc_nas_enascarrecap_230927.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series finale
DaleJr.JPG
7:29
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
4:59
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
5:06
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR
nbc_nas_podbubba_230925.jpg
8:05
Wallace laments last Cup restart at Texas
nbc_nas_mmdriversintrouble_230925.jpg
4:33
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
nbc_nas_mmwilliambyronwin_230925.jpg
2:32
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8
nbc_nas_mmlookingtotalladega_230925.jpg
5:40
Byron the only playoff driver who can breathe easy
nbc_nas_larsonwallacemovingon_230925.jpg
5:01
Wallace, Larson, Hamlin fall short at Texas
nbc_nas_75thdaytona5001976_230930.jpg
3:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Petty vs. Pearson in 1976
nbc_nas_cuptexasehl_230924.jpg
14:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
WB.jpg
2:34
Byron on to Round of 8, one step from title run
nbc_nas_bellintv_230924.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘disappointed’ despite fourth-place finish
nbc_nas_chastainintv_230924.jpg
1:54
Chastain battles through throttle issues at Texas
nbc_nas_wallaceintv_230924.jpg
1:19
Wallace: ‘I know what I did and I choked’
nbc_nas_byronintv_230924.jpg
4:01
Byron delivers 300th Cup win for Hendrick
nbc_nas_larsoncrash_230924.jpg
2:52
Larson wrecks while battling Bubba at Texas
KB.jpg
2:51
Busch backs into wall hard at Texas
nbc_nas_dillonincident_230924.jpg
2:56
Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas
John_Hunter_Nemechek.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
BW.jpg
16:37
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Texas
Parker_Kligerman.jpg
1:02
Kligerman ‘disappointed’ despite runner-up finish
nbc_nas_johnhunter_230923.jpg
1:49
Nemechek continues dominance with Texas win
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
1:26
Hamlin has never shied away from drama
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
0:30
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas
JA.jpg
10:45
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Texas
nbc_nas_justin_interview_new_230923.jpg
1:30
Allgaier on Xfinity Texas pole for Round of 12
