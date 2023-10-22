 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What drivers said after Homestead Cup playoff race
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly, Samuel Watson qualify for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
DeChambeau’s team wins $50 million LIV Golf finale

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriobagent_231022.jpg
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What drivers said after Homestead Cup playoff race
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly, Samuel Watson qualify for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
DeChambeau’s team wins $50 million LIV Golf finale

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriobagent_231022.jpg
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami

October 22, 2023 06:24 PM
Tyler Reddick felt like the balance was "really tricky" on the No. 45 and it didn't fire off well during restarts after a third-place result at Homestead-Miami, as he sits below the cutline looking ahead to Martinsville.
Up Next
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
1:49
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
1:20
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_231022.jpg
1:42
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231022.jpg
1:22
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231022.jpg
1:21
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlintruex_231022.jpg
4:31
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
1:44
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonpit_231022.jpg
3:30
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_231021.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
1:07
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
0:44
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayer_231021.jpg
1:30
Mayer wins Xfinity race, locks into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daleincar_231021.jpg
1:43
Go inside the race car with Dale Jr. at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daleintrv_231021.jpg
1:34
Dale Jr. seeks advice from competitors for Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksmiami_231021.jpg
11:27
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiamiqual_231021.jpg
10:53
Highlights: Cup qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexintrv_231021.jpg
1:05
Truex Jr. on Cup pole at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
JLogano.jpg
4:28
Logano suffers collision during Homestead practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miami_qualifyinghl_231020.jpg
9:18
Highlights: Miami Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrhighlinev3_231020.jpg
1:24
Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_homestead_231019.jpg
1:27
Drivers vie for final three Championship 4 berths
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_kligermanmiami_231019.jpg
8:55
NASCAR drivers must weigh risk vs. reward in Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_championship4_231019.jpg
8:45
Who will join Larson in the Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_231019.jpg
6:49
Playoff point standings growing tighter each week
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thstewart2011_231018.jpg
5:21
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Stewart’s 2011 title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_truex_231016.jpg
7:00
Truex Jr.'s team strategy backfires in Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231016.jpg
8:22
Bell’s pit crew costs him potential Las Vegas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larson_231016.jpg
11:26
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231016.jpg
7:41
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship
Now Playing