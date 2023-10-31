 Skip navigation
Top News

Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Watch Now

Clippers 'tripling down on present' with Harden

October 31, 2023 02:11 PM
Chris Mannix joins Dan Patrick to discuss the James Harden trade, how the Philadelphia 76ers can keep Joel Embiid happy and how the Los Angeles Clippers now stack up in the NBA's Western Conference.
nbc_dps_jamesharden_231031.jpg
6:38
What Harden trade means for Clippers, 76ers
nbc_roto_maxyahoo_231030.jpg
0:49
Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value
nbc_roto_camyahoo_231030.jpg
0:54
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
nbc_roto_durenyahoo_231030.jpg
1:01
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
nbc_roto_meltonyahoo_231030.jpg
1:03
Melton emerging in fantasy amid 76ers’ Harden saga
nbc_roto_yahookeeganmurray_231030.jpg
1:02
Murray’s aggression helps fantasy basketball stock
nbc_roto_yahoo_jalenjohnson_231030.jpg
1:01
Hawks’ Johnson worth a fantasy roster spot
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_231027.jpg
11:35
Haynes: Bucks now have a ‘closer’ in Lillard
nbc_dps_disappointinghalloffamecareers_231026.jpg
13:33
Can Hall of Famers have ‘disappointing’ careers?
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyamasdebut_231026.jpg
6:11
Evaluating Wembanyama’s NBA debut with Spurs
nbc_dps_wembanyamadebutandlegacyofbigmeninnba_231026.jpg
4:40
Wemby ‘makes it look easy’ following NBA debut
nbc_roto_adamsgrizzlies_231025.jpg
2:30
Players to consider in fantasy after Adams’ injury
