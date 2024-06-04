Watch Now
Ed O'Neill talks decision to play Donald Sterling
Actor Ed O'Neill discusses his decision to play Donald Sterling — the disgraced former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers — in the new series "Clipped" and his brief NFL stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Horry breaks down LAL’s potential offseason moves
Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to look back at his storied years in the NBA, give his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers' draft possibilities and more.
Worthy discusses Clark, Jordan, Bird, Riley, Jokic
NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers analyst James Worthy joins the Dan Patrick show and waxes poetic about memories from his career and shares his thoughts on whether Bronny James will land with the Lakers.
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
Former Detroit Piston John Salley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the upcoming NBA Finals, and explains why he'd pick Larry Bird over LeBron James in their primes.
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
The Dan Patrick Show reviews Dallas' elimination of Minnesota to reach the NBA Finals against the Celtics, as Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to Boston and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas, among other storylines.
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
Adam Lefkoe joins Dan Patrick to discuss the future of LeBron James' career, the possibility of JJ Reddick becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and more.
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses Chet Holmgren's first full NBA season and why there's a chance the Oklahoma City Thunder big man could be a Top 20 fantasy basketball pick next season.
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show examines possible offseason decisions for the Minnesota Timberwolves, debating whether the organization should look into trading All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
The Rotoworld Basketball Show looks ahead to the New York Knicks offseason, discussing why it's imperative that the team finds a way to sign breakout center Isaiah Hartenstein.
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
After the Timberwolves dodge a sweep in Dallas, NBA insider Chris Haynes evaluates whether the team can continue to hold off the Mavericks.
Odds Timberwolves win series vs. Mavericks
The DPS crew recap the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks game, discussing whether Minnesota can accomplish a feat no other NBA team has done: rally to win a series after a 3-0 deficit.
Is Bronny to the Lakers a foregone conclusion?
Dan Patrick details why it feels like LeBron James and his camp are trying to place Bronny James and why it's similar to a high school recruit trying to choose where he wants to play in college.
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to break down the Boston Celtics' chemistry heading into the NBA Finals, discuss the Dallas Mavericks' dynamic crunch-time duo and remember the legendary Bill Walton.