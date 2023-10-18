Harden presents huge risk in fantasy drafts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Thursday Night Football Week 7 Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Portland - Day One
Koepka continues to take aim at Wolff during LIV team finale
nbc_cfb_bigtalkiowa_231018.jpg
College Football Week 8 Player Props Early Line Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_wheretodraftzion_231018.jpg
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
nbc_bfa_cowboysv4_231018.jpg
Cowboys, Prescott rightly deserve criticism

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Thursday Night Football Week 7 Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Portland - Day One
Koepka continues to take aim at Wolff during LIV team finale
nbc_cfb_bigtalkiowa_231018.jpg
College Football Week 8 Player Props Early Line Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_wheretodraftzion_231018.jpg
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
nbc_bfa_cowboysv4_231018.jpg
Cowboys, Prescott rightly deserve criticism

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harden presents huge risk in fantasy drafts

October 18, 2023 06:33 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus debate whether James Harden is on their fantasy do-not draft list ahead of the season amid his back-and-forth with the 76ers' front office.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_wheretodraftzion_231018.jpg
4:22
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
2:38
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_nurkicyahoo_231016.jpg
0:47
Nurkic could become a top-100 option with Suns
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bridgesyahoo_231016.jpg
1:07
Bridges’ ADP soars ahead of year two with Nets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_chetyahoo_231016.jpg
1:07
Don’t forget Holmgren amid Wembanyama fantasy hype
Now Playing
nbc_roto_princeyaho_231016.jpg
1:01
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_russellyahoo_231016.jpg
1:06
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
Now Playing
zion_mpx.jpg
1:01
Williamson remains a high-risk, high-reward pick
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
2:54
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_giannisdraftstrategy_231011.jpg
2:27
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_nba_lowry_231010.jpg
1:16
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Now Playing
nbc_roto_pooleyahoov2_231010.jpg
1:11
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
Now Playing