Is Banchero's fantasy production sustainable?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew reacts to Paolo Banchero's 50-point night and break down whether the Orlando Magic forward can maintain a top-15 fantasy status in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Buy low on Warriors’ Kuminga, hold on Hield
Dan Titus, Noah Rubin and Raphielle Johnson break down what to do with the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield in fantasy basketball.
‘Sell high’ on Wizards’ Poole after hot start
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discusses whether to sell high on Jordan Poole after the Washington Wizards guard has gotten off to a quick start during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Scott stays centered as an NBA referee
NBA official Danielle Scott shares insight regarding her journey to become a referee and what it takes to stay centered and focused under pressure in this episode of “3 Pointer - Women of the NBA" presented by Ford.
Mazzulla wants fighting and power plays in NBA
The Dan Le Batard Show crew shares their thoughts on Boston Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla saying that he wants to see power plays and the return of fighting in basketball.
Ex-trainer sues Clippers for Leonard’s treatment
Dan Le Batard and the crew unpack the recent lawsuit against the Los Angeles Clippers from a former trainer due to the alleged "illegal treatment" of Kawhi Leonard.
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the landscape of the Eastern Conference, discussing how load management with the Philadelphia 76ers and a poor bottom half of the conference will make for an interesting 2024-25 season.
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’
Jeremy Tache of The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the Miami Heat's struggles in last night's matchup, as well as the arrival of the Orlando Magic as a potential NBA power.
Russo talks World Series, Lebron and Bronny James
Chris Russo sits down with Dan Patrick and discusses the importance of having the Dodgers and Yankees playing in the World Series, as well as the opportunity for Lebron James to play with his son, Bronny.
Will Intuit Dome set standard for future arenas?
The Dan Patrick Show highlights the elements that stand out within the Intuit Dome, the new $2 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers, including "The Wall."
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss which rookies could make an immediate impact on your fantasy basketball team, including the Trailblazers' Donovan Clingan and the Spurs' Stephon Castle.
Buy or sell KAT, Bridges after Knicks-Celtics?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew gives their quick overreactions to the opening night matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, touching on the Knicks' new additions and the Celtics' stability.