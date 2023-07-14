West: Honesty 'difficult' to find among players

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

Top Clips

nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

Top Clips

nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

West: Honesty 'difficult' to find among players

July 14, 2023 02:07 PM
Jerry West joins Dan Patrick to discuss his draft day experience in 1960, how he would handle Angels star Shohei Ohtani's contract situation, advice he'd give to Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
10:09
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
4:07
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
Now Playing
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_230712.jpg
15:24
Arenas: Zion ‘aware’ of what he must do for weight
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
3:33
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davemcmenamininterview_230710.jpg
10:51
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mcmenamin_230710.jpg
10:42
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyama_230710.jpg
7:36
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_kklightninground_230705.jpg
11:56
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Now Playing
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Now Playing
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Now Playing