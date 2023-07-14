Watch Now
West: Honesty 'difficult' to find among players
Jerry West joins Dan Patrick to discuss his draft day experience in 1960, how he would handle Angels star Shohei Ohtani's contract situation, advice he'd give to Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and more.
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
Nets studio host, Frank Isola, joins Dan Patrick to discuss Michael Jordan leaving the NBA for baseball, LeBron James' speech at the ESPYS, Damian Lillard trade possibilities and biggest questions with Victor Wembanyama.
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
Dan Patrick and the crew break down some very interesting quotes from Lebron James' acceptance speech for the Best Record-Breaking Performance ESPY last night.
Arenas: Zion ‘aware’ of what he must do for weight
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas joins the show to discuss his recent podcast interview with Zion Williamson and his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Dan Patrick feels "grateful" that Victor Wembanyama even played in two Summer League Games since not many No. 1 overall picks play in the Summer League, and discusses some areas that need improving for the rookie.
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin joins Dan Patrick to discuss the raucous atmosphere for Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut, the Spurs rookie's early performance and other top NBA storylines.
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
Dave McMenamin joins Dan Patrick as they analyze the San Antonio Spurs' new star prospect, Victor Wembanyama's summer league debut plus what Wembanyama needs in order to reach the next level.
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
Dan Patrick highlights Victor Wembanyama's ups and downs early on in NBA Summer League action and why he believes the elite prospect will live up to high expectations.
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson analyze the biggest players on the move in the NBA offseason and how well they will fit in their new destination.
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson run through some of the biggest NBA storylines, from the Rookie of the Year race to which new faces in new places will make the biggest impact.
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama's rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.