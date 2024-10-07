Dion chronicles 'passion' of Cowboys vs. Steelers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALDS-Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends and stats
nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
NASCAR explains decisions with late-race caution that confused some at Talladega
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-6

Top Clips

nbc_snf_pitwattsackfumblev2_241006.jpg
Steelers’ Watt records 100th career sack
nbc_fnia_49erscardinals_241006.jpg
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
nbc_fnia_florioginkel_241006.jpg
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALDS-Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends and stats
nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
NASCAR explains decisions with late-race caution that confused some at Talladega
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-6

Top Clips

nbc_snf_pitwattsackfumblev2_241006.jpg
Steelers’ Watt records 100th career sack
nbc_fnia_49erscardinals_241006.jpg
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
nbc_fnia_florioginkel_241006.jpg
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Dion chronicles 'passion' of Cowboys vs. Steelers

October 6, 2024 09:29 PM
Celine Dion revisits the history of Cowboys vs. Steelers over the years, explaining why the rivalry is a "timeless classic" that will enter a new era on Sunday Night Football.
Up Next
nbc_snf_pitwattsackfumblev2_241006.jpg
0:51
Steelers’ Watt records 100th career sack
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_49erscardinals_241006.jpg
3:24
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioginkel_241006.jpg
0:33
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_241006.jpg
0:29
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_watsondisc_241006.jpg
2:23
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pregame_texbills_241006.jpg
1:55
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriohenry_241006.jpg
0:31
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_snoopseg_241006.jpg
1:23
How Greene made Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan for life
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_lamarpresser_241006.jpg
0:56
Jackson reflects on Week 5 win vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_tlawpresser_241006.jpg
0:50
Lawrence: Win vs. Colts gives Jaguars ‘confidence’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_241006.jpg
0:57
Stroud: Texans playing ‘complementary football’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_jaydendanielsft_241006.jpg
2:05
Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start
Now Playing