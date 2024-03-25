 Skip navigation
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins

March 25, 2024 12:00 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Clemson CB Nate Wiggins is No. 2 on his draft rankings, including the unique speed and length that he brings to the position.
