Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Clemson CB Nate Wiggins is No. 2 on his draft rankings, including the unique speed and length that he brings to the position.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Quinyon Mitchell to Nate Wiggins and more.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Decamerion Richardson is the No. 5 CB in his draft rankings due to his physicality, length and top-end speed.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Chris Simms believes CB Max Melton's "straight speed" and acceleration are as good as anyone in the draft and views him as someone coaches can trust "on an island" as he grows in the NFL.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Chris Simms explains why D.J. James possesses elite "change of direction skills" that make him a special player despite not having the downfield speed as the CBs ranked ahead of him.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell is a "shutdown" CB who "has it all" and is deserving of the top spot in Simms' CB rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Is WR becoming devalued in the NFL draft?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into how the value of WRs has evolved and how players turning to WR instead of RB could be a factor.
Why Harrison Jr. is the draft’s No. 3 WR
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms address the elephant in the room as Simms explains why he feels strongly about Marvin Harrison Jr. being his No. 3 wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft following social media backlash.
Sleeper wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through some sleeper WR picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Devontez Walker of UNC, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Alabama's, Jermaine Burton and Florida State's Johnny Wilson.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Roman Wilson landed No. 5 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” in his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Malik Nabers to Marvin Harrison Jr. and more.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Rome Odunze comes in at No. 4 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.