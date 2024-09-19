Watch Now
Collinsworth: 'Bullish' on Jets this season
NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview Falcons-Chiefs in Week 3, Aaron Rodgers, passing touchdowns being down and more.
Evaluating HOF cases for Kuechly, Suggs and more
Dan Patrick breaks down the list of first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, analyzing the cases for players such as Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas and more.
Michaels sees promising TV analyst in Brady
Legendary TV analyst Al Michaels joins the Dan Patrick show to offer both praise and advice for Tom Brady as a new broadcaster and what it means to let the game come to you in the booth.
Berry likes the Patriots to cover vs. Jets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through some of their favorite bets for the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Swift, Ford are strong fantasy flex picks
Matthew Berry runs through some of his favorite flex plays for Week 3 of the NFL season, explaining why he likes D'Andre Swift, Jerome Ford, Tank Dell and Mike Gesicki as strong picks.
Burrow, Murray among top QB plays in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down why Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy could be in for big fantasy games in Week 3.
McLaurin, Pittman Jr. aren’t reliable in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle and Terry McLaurin could all disappoint for fantasy managers in Week 3.
Expect Chase, Bowers to have big fantasy games
The FFHH crew discuss why Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Brock Bowers are among the top fantasy pass-catchers in Week 3, explaining how all three players should benefit from favorable matchups.
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-DAL, SF-LAR, DET-ARI
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 4 p.m. slate, including a Lamar Jackson prop and the spread in the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game.
Bet it in a Minute: CAR-LV, MIA-SEA
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for two NFL games during the 4 p.m. slate, including action on both the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.
Bet it in a Minute: LAC-PIT, HOU-MIN, PHI-NO
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 1 p.m. slate, including the over on Jaylen Warren's rushing yards and a prop in the Vikings-Texans matchup.
Bet it in a Minute: GB-TEN, NYG-CLE, CHI-IND
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 1 p.m. slate, including Malik Willis' return to Tennessee and the chances of the Colts picking up their first victory this season.