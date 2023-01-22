Watch Now
Daboll: Eagles 'deserved to win that game'
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks to the media following his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.
Up Next
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy's opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Florio: NFLPA's election was too confidential
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association's executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell's election.
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Mike Florio gives an update on where things stand with Tyreek Hill, who reportedly assaulted a man on Father's Day, and what action the NFL currently is taking.
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Examining next steps for the NFL's gambling policy
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL has reached "the end of phase one" of their gambling policy enforcement and questions why players betting on their team to win affects the integrity of the game.
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return to expand their minds on Galaxy Brains, pondering Kenny Pickett's praise by his Steelers teammates, Bryce Young's infectious smile, and much more.
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it's a QB
Dan Graziano joins Dan Patrick to discuss the recent NFL suspensions for gambling, the expectations for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers, the pressure on Sean McDermott and the running back financial market.
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of "Would You Rather", debating if they'd rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Tim Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience as a player on Hard Knocks, what a possible New York Jets showing could look like and other NFL storylines.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.