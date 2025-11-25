 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Bears vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 12: What’s really going on with Lamar Jackson?
Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans
Getting Defensive: Week 13 plays led by Seahawks, Broncos; top streaming defenses for fantasy football

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13

November 25, 2025 12:16 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting market for the Jaguars heading to Nashville to take on the Titans, including the spread and an intriguing prop bet.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
01:56
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_fnia_afcnorth_251125.jpg
03:34
Lamar should give Ravens the edge in AFC North
nbc_fnia_takeyourpick_251125.jpg
08:25
Take your pick: QB, RB, WR, HC for playoffs
nbc_fnia_afcnorthlions_251125.jpg
03:11
Will Lions or Packers catch Bears in NFC North?
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251125.jpg
04:09
Broncos’ elite defense to take center stage on SNF
nbc_bte_49ersatbrowns_251125.jpg
01:38
Will Browns defense stifle 49ers in Week 13?
nbc_fnia_cowboyseagles_251125.jpg
04:25
Schottenheimer, Cowboys have ‘mental toughness’
nbc_roto_falcjets_251125.jpg
02:05
Jets offer big value vs. Falcons in Week 13
nbc_roto_saintdolph_251125.jpg
02:29
Saints-Dolphins betting preview: Miami ‘or pass’
nbc_roto_vikingseah_251125.jpg
02:30
MIN could be ‘complete lost cause’ against SEA
nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
03:18
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
04:50
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
02:12
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY
PFTJenningsFight.jpg
15:01
How will NFL handle Jennings and Moehrig incident?
nbc_pft_chaseapology_251125.jpg
01:35
Chase apologizes for spitting incident with Ramsey
nbc_pft_trueorfalse_251125.jpg
10:45
Should protecting Burrow be Bengals’ priority?
nbc_pft_cmcdiscussion_251125.jpg
10:01
Should McCaffrey’s workload concern 49ers?
nbc_pft_sandersconvo_251125.jpg
03:51
Shedeur to start for Browns against 49ers
nbc_pft_JJ_mccarthy_ir_251125.jpg
16:54
Florio: Pressure on McCarthy is ‘over the top’
nbc_pft_pantherstwopointv2_251125.jpg
13:53
Looking into CAR’s decision to go for two vs. SF
nbc_pft_panthersoffense_251125.jpg
03:22
Panthers’ offense ‘isn’t where it needs to be’
nbc_pft_playoffconvo_251125.jpg
06:50
Analyzing 49ers’ playoff chances in NFC West
bryce_v2.jpg
05:51
Panthers don’t cash in on opportunities vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
nbc_roto_clipperlaker_251125.jpg
02:47
Lakers an appealing bet in prime spot vs. Clippers
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz
por_mil.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Trail Blazers handle Bucks
nbc_nba_preview_251124.jpg
04:08
Previewing Magic vs. 76ers, Clippers vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_hounbahit_251125.jpg
01:27
Rockets step up in Durant’s absence to defeat Suns
nbc_nba_thompsonanalysis_v2_251124.jpg
03:23
Analyzing Thompson’s growth with Rockets
nbc_nba_jabarismithintvv2_251125.jpg
02:34
Rockets’ Smith Jr. on what he’s learned from KD
nbc_nba_phxhou_thompsonintv_251124.jpg
55
Rockets ‘playing with pace’ after win over Suns
nbc_nba_pelicansvsbulls_251124.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pelicans scorch nets vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_memphisanddenver_251124.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Murray, Watson pace DEN win over MEM
nbc_nba_mavericksheat_251124.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat outlast Mavericks in Miami
nbc_nba_cletor_digitalhit_251124.jpg
01:04
Raptors roar past Cavs behind Ingram’s 37 points
nbc_nba_clevelandtoronto_251124_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Raptors win eighth straight, sweep Cavs
nbc_nba_nykvsbkn_251124.jpg
01:55
Highlights: KAT drops 37, Knicks beat Nets
nbc_nba_detvsind_251124.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons win 13th in a row vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_rockets_251124.jpg
03:41
Rockets are a ‘much bigger and physical’ team
nbc_nba_bookeranalysis_251124.jpg
02:13
Booker is ‘playing QB and receiver’ for Suns
nbc_nba_cletoronto_ingramintv_251124.jpg
01:41
Ingram praises Raptors for minimizing Mitchell
nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
02:38
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
04:55
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
01:29
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
ingram.jpg
04:18
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United