KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL head-coaching carousel, Bill Belichick's next stop and Andy Reid's future in Kansas City beyond 2024.
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint
Joe Flacco joins Dan Patrick to discuss his "extended offseason" before signing with the Cleveland Browns and what the future may hold for his NFL career entering 2024.
Will Belichick, Vrabel have a coaching job in ’24?
Dan Patrick analyzes the latest on the NFL coaching carousel with the likes of Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel still available while the Panthers, Falcons and Chargers have filled their spots.
What’s next for Belichick, Vrabel in hiring cycle?
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to analyze the latest news regarding Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel's head coaching futures before previewing NFL Championship Sunday.
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Mike Florio and Peter King outline which players must step up in the Conference Championships, from Lamar Jackson to Deebo Samuel and more.
‘Surprising’ Vrabel hasn’t landed on a team yet
Peter King explains why he is "mystified" at the league's fear of Mike Vrabel and Mike Florio unpacks why the former Titans coach has not been hired by an NFL team yet.
Callahan can develop Levis’ ‘special’ talents
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how Brian Callahan’s sense of collaboration will be critical for Will Levis.
Can Canales get Young back on track in Carolina?
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how well Dave Canales will be able to turn things around for the Panthers as their new head coach, as well as what message a reported six-year deal sends.
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect which QB they trust more heading into the NFC Championship, spell out which players could be game changers and more.
Pacheco is the X factor for Chiefs vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why Isiah Pacheco and his style of running could be the difference maker for Kansas City on the road against Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.
King: Morris is ‘definition of a leader of men’
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news Raheem Morris has been hired as the Falcons head coach and analyze what makes him so influential with players.
Factors affecting Belichick’s case as HC candidate
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack how his age and desire to be in control limit his options, especially now that there are just two head coach openings left.