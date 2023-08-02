Watch Now
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
C.J. Stroud, Jordan Addison and other NFL rookies imitate peacocks ahead of their debuts.
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
Matthew, Connor and Jay review 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' candidates including Lamar Jackson and many more ahead of Berry's announcement during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers take turns trying to solve each other's Fantasy Football Immaculate Grids.
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, Dan Campbell wanting a lion, James Cook's emergence and more.
Dungy: NFL gear should be safety first
Tony Dungy joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL's safety evolution, Sean Payton's comments regarding Nathaniel Hackett and more.
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Matthew Berry shares why he's dropping Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to WR3 below Ja'Marr Chase at WR2 given his injury history, as Jay Croucher details why L.A.'s roster might provide an added downside to his availability.
Did Hackett need to respond to Payton’s comments?
Dan Patrick discusses Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's response to Broncos head coach Sean Payton's jarring comments about him and wonders whether the unexpected rivalry will live up to the hype.
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
From Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas to Todd Monken in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which coordinators are entering make-or-break seasons.
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers has “backed himself into a corner” with the expectation of playing a few years with the Jets and outline how this complicates the Zach Wilson situation.
Gardner reveals ‘sauciest’ play, previews year 2
Sauce Gardner sits down with Maria Taylor to revisit his historic rookie season, his relationship with Darrelle Revis and more ahead of his second NFL campaign.
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if Mac Jones' dysfunction with Bill Belichick last season could give Bailey Zappe the upper hand in the Patriots' QB competition.
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Peter King catches up with Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham to ask him if he still carries around the picture of him sacking Tom Brady.