NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jo'Ziah Edmond.jpg
2024 All-American Jo’Ziah Edmond Commits to Michigan
Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jo'Ziah Edmond.jpg
2024 All-American Jo’Ziah Edmond Commits to Michigan
Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions

August 2, 2023 05:52 PM
C.J. Stroud, Jordan Addison and other NFL rookies imitate peacocks ahead of their debuts.
Up Next
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
10:54
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ffhhgrid_230802.jpg
22:50
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldheadlines_230802.jpg
15:43
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_230802.jpg
14:04
Dungy: NFL gear should be safety first
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
3:15
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_paytonvhackett_230802.jpg
8:43
Did Hackett need to respond to Payton’s comments?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsunderpressuredraft_230802.jpg
10:13
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_v2_230802_1920x1080.jpg
12:13
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_gardnerintv_230802.jpg
23:05
Gardner reveals ‘sauciest’ play, previews year 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_macjones_230802.jpg
2:55
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_phibgrahamintv_230802.jpg
0:25
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raiders_230802_1920x1080.jpg
4:50
Raiders reportedly open to restarting Jacobs talks
Now Playing