 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

DeCosta: If you're not all in, you're all out

April 10, 2024 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms contrast this mindset with Jerry Jones and analyze how the Ravens have actively taken steps to walk the walk with this approach.
Up Next
nbc_pft_tvondresweat_240410.jpg
4:15
Police affidavit indicates Sweat’s BAC in incident
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rhulebelichick_240410.jpg
4:25
Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Belichick’s football IQ
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick2025_240410.jpg
5:06
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hipdrop_240410.jpg
10:05
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dacostadraftrb_240410.jpg
5:47
There’s a ‘strong chance’ the Ravens draft a RB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_derrickhenry_240410.jpg
5:20
Henry claims the Ravens were always No. 1 choice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallen_240410.jpg
10:12
Jags, Allen reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240410.jpg
11:10
Lamb ‘in DAL’ doesn’t negate holdout possibility
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wasdraftneeeds_240410.jpg
1:51
Commanders’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneedsv2_240410.jpg
4:06
Eagles’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_240410.jpg
5:27
Cowboys’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantschoenqb_240410.jpg
9:35
Giants ‘need to be careful’ with No. 6 pick
Now Playing