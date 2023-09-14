 Skip navigation
Can Vikings’ D-line keep Hurts’ run game in check?

September 14, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze where the Eagles’ offense struggled against the Patriots last week and outline key aspects the Vikings’ defense must lock in on for TNF.
