Cousins leaves ‘big void’ in Vikings’ leadership
How Eagles can blend Sirianni’s offense with Moore
Fangio is building a ‘versatile’ defensive system

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cousins leaves ‘big void’ in Vikings’ leadership
How Eagles can blend Sirianni’s offense with Moore
Fangio is building a ‘versatile’ defensive system

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL

May 10, 2024 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a step back to discuss the true meaning of a system QB, explore if the phrase deserves a negative connotation and more.
3:24
Cousins leaves ‘big void’ in Vikings’ leadership
8:20
How Eagles can blend Sirianni’s offense with Moore
5:22
Fangio is building a ‘versatile’ defensive system
6:30
It’s ‘up or out’ for Carr in year two with Saints
17:44
Evaluating what tier Goff deserves with extension
10:42
Do Brady, Manning have a rivalry in retirement?
4:59
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
5:03
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
4:20
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
7:18
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews
3:36
Patriots ‘trusted our own evaluations’ of Maye
4:18
How close Raiders were to picking Arnold at No. 13
