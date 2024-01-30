Watch Now
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there’s always something to learn from each game and how this won’t affect Zay Flower's potential for growth.
Conference Championships unsung heroes
From Marquez Valdes-Scantling to L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for unsung heroes coming out of Championship Sunday.
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Justin Tucker’s read on the pregame situation with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and explain why it showcases a gamesmanship component.
Harbaugh to team up with Hortiz in L.A.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the allure of the NFL as opposed to college, how Joe Hortiz will work as G.M. with Jim Harbaugh and more.
Reid: We’re ‘very aware’ of Mahomes’ legacy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why what they’ve seen from Patrick Mahomes is “unprecedented” and how it’s challenging to not take his talents for granted.
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Christmas to explore how that loss crushed the Chiefs' spirits and how the team has responded since then.
Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the ways Jared Goff can have a say in his future, whether it’s in Detroit or elsewhere.
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Brock Purdy makes Super Bowl LVIII different from Super Bowl LIV given the QB has a rare opportunity to face Patrick Mahomes on the highest stage.
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how gutting out wins against the Packers and the Lions give the 49ers reason to believe in themselves no matter the situation.
SB LVIII to feature 12 starters from SB LIV
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the history between the 49ers and the Chiefs and reveal which players also started in Super Bowl LIV.
Las Vegas Super Bowl caps NFL’s massive U-turn
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the NFL's "plain-sight dichotomy" as Las Vegas prepares to host its first ever Super Bowl.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the special moments Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have produced together, after the Chiefs' victory over the Ravens.
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review how Brock Purdy made plays with his legs to help the 49ers beat Detroit, and give credit to San Francisco's second-half defense for forcing the issue to change the eventual outcome.