'Wasn't easy to get here' for Vikings, Jefferson
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Jefferson's historic extension with the Vikings, which comes on the heels of question marks about the star wide receiver's future in Minnesota given his price tag.
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Mike Florio wonders which star NFL wide receiver will get paid next, with Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings deal a new target for the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the Cowboys' move to wait on CeeDee Lamb, reflect on previous Justin Jefferson trade rumors and more.
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Mike Florio explains why Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the charter company the Jaguars used for the flight from Jacksonville to London, will play a pivotal role in the Brandon McManus situation.
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Mike Florio questions if Brandon McManus got word before the complaint, discusses how the NFL reportedly has reached out to the plaintiffs already and more.
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
Mike Florio dissects Doug Pederson's comments about the allegations against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars and questions why the head coach didn't refute them.
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
Mike Florio takes a deep dive on the complaint filed against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars to provide insight on the allegations, as well as outline the legal procedure.
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Mike Florio explains the big-picture consequences of Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, including how the timing of the leaked emails impacted the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season.
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
Mike Florio provides an update on Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, which the Nevada Supreme Court has just directed to arbitration.