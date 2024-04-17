 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers top draft needs

April 17, 2024 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC West to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including a QB in Denver, a young DT and OT for the Chiefs and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_washingtonvisitsv2_240417.jpg
4:52
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Now Playing
nbc_pft_competitiveafc_240517.jpg
8:03
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_caitlinclark_240417.jpg
1:16
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bidwll_240417.jpg
6:42
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240417.jpg
9:07
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsqbs_240417.jpg
14:10
Dolphins are not looking to draft a QB in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysnextyear_240417.jpg
3:33
Will the Cowboys ‘blow up’ roster next year?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysjones_240517.jpg
24:27
Defining what ‘all in’ means to the Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oconnellqb_240416.jpg
4:02
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantsdraft_240416.jpg
8:08
Analyzing Giants’ draft predicament at No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hockenson_240416.jpg
6:58
Unpacking concerns of hit that injured Hockenson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_iconicvoices_240416.jpg
4:01
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL voices
Now Playing