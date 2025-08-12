 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: Hill is McDaniel's 'No. 1 chess piece'

August 12, 2025 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Tyreek Hill needs a change of scenery and why this is a make-it-or-break-it season for the WR, who is capable of being a difference-maker for any team.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250812.jpg
05:37
Garrett cited for driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone
nbc_pft_camheyward_250812.jpg
05:36
Heyward is open to sitting regular-season games
nbc_pft_nfcteams_250812.jpg
02:53
NFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_recieverissue_250812.jpg
05:55
Inside 49ers’ options at WR as injuries pile up
nbc_pft_aiyuk_250812.jpg
06:33
Aiyuk headlines laundry list of banged-up WRs
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
trevor_lawrence_simms.jpg
09:21
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
nbc_csu_sanders_browns_qb_250811.1.jpg
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_messybackfields_250811.jpg
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
nbc_ffhh_mostwins_250811.jpg
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins
nbc_ffhh_sanders_250811.jpg
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_rbnews_250811.jpg
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
nbc_ffhh_dart_250811.jpg
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_hunter_250811.jpg
06:26
Hunter ‘has to work’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_ward_250811.jpg
09:37
How much fantasy value does Ward have as a rookie?
nbc_ffhh_mcmillan_250811.jpg
03:56
Arrow pointing up for McMillan, Panthers
nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_csu_camward_understood_250811.jpg
03:18
Ward has ‘something special’ after preseason debut
richardson.jpg
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
sandersdebut.jpg
12:57
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
nbc_roto_coty_250811.jpg
01:56
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
mike_macdonald.jpg
02:18
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances
nbc_roto_vikingspreview_250811.jpg
02:29
Can McCarthy lead the Vikings to over 9.5 wins?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
jaxsondart.jpg
03:47
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
06:45
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
15:15
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener
nbc_pft_russellwilson_250811.jpg
04:37
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
camward.jpg
12:44
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_qbcomps_250811.jpg
03:57
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions