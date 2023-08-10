 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Lions make Teddy Bridgewater signing official
NFL: AUG 05 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Todd Bowles on Buccaneers QB competition: “We got an idea and we got a good feel”
NFL: JUL 31 Carolina Panthers Training Camp
Groin injury likely to keep Miles Sanders out Saturday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Lions make Teddy Bridgewater signing official
NFL: AUG 05 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Todd Bowles on Buccaneers QB competition: “We got an idea and we got a good feel”
NFL: JUL 31 Carolina Panthers Training Camp
Groin injury likely to keep Miles Sanders out Saturday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Panthers QB Young's intangibles are 'eye-popping'

August 10, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms asses the accuracy of Frank Reich's comparison of Bryce Young to Aaron Rodgers and believe that Young's ability to get rid of the football quickly adds to his promise.
Up Next
nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
4:26
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
3:51
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
3:59
How serious is Burrow’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetspanthersjointpractice_230810.jpg
5:27
CAR had more ‘juice’ in joint practice with NYJ
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fields_230810.jpg
7:51
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pickett_230810.jpg
7:41
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230810o.jpg
14:52
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_flores_230810.jpg
4:09
Will DC Flores’ presence be felt right away?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texanspatsoffense_230810.jpg
12:45
Unpacking the young QB potential in HOU, NE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingswrschat_230810.jpg
5:33
Breaking down skill sets of Addison, Smith-Njigba
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansanderson_230810.jpg
2:36
HOU wants ‘overall explosiveness’ from Anderson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_preseasonstart_230810.jpg
13:40
Can the NFL preseason be even shorter?
Now Playing