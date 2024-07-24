Watch Now
Tua's contract situation with Dolphins is 'fluid'
Mike Florio analyzes Mike McDaniel's comments on Tua Tagovailoa's status with the Miami Dolphins being 'day by day' and whether the sides will reach a mutually-agreeable deal.
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
Mike Florio dives into 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offering Bill Belichick whatever position he wanted in San Francisco and explains some potential reasons why Belichick passed.
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
Mike Florio breaks down Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's latest comments about entering the 2024 NFL season without signing an extension with the team.
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
Mike Florio analyzes Mike McDaniel's comments on Tua Tagovailoa's status with the Miami Dolphins being 'day by day' and whether the sides will reach a mutually-agreeable deal.
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
Mike Florio takes a deeper look into the lawsuit filed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in response to a contract breach and questions what Jones stands to gain.
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
Mike Florio dives into the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding concussion shells, the Sunday Ticket trial, a potential 18-game season and more.
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration
Mike Florio discusses the ongoing lawsuit surrounding former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, noting the case is stuck as multiple claims are pending arbitration.
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
Mike Florio discusses Ja'Marr Chase's current contract negotiations after Bengals owner Mike Brown said a deal with the star wide receiver is 'unlikely' this season.
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
Mike Florio discusses the reports of the NFL creeping towards implementing an 18-game regular season and analyzes the motivations for teams, players and fans to agree with the move.
Reddick reportedly won’t attend Jets training camp
Mike Florio discusses the situation between the Jets and Haason Reddick, in which the pass rusher is reportedly holding out on training camp over his contract.
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
Mike Florio breaks down the latest news surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who will attend but not actively practice with the team until the two sides can finalize a contract extension.