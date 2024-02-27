 Skip navigation
What Licht saw in Mayfield that others missed

February 27, 2024 12:38 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Bucs G.M. Jason Licht to unpack how the team rallied around Baker Mayfield, why Mike Evans is a critical piece of the Buccaneers’ puzzle and more.
