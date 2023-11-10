 Skip navigation
What is the future of NFL's international games?

November 10, 2023 08:10 AM
Following his trip to Germany for the Dolphins-Chiefs game, Peter King recounts the current state of the NFL in Germany and Mike Florio explains how the league can work more abroad games into the schedule.
