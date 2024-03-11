 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rex & Lav podcast: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?

Top Clips

USATSI_22243195.jpg
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
nbc_simms_falconskirk_240311.jpg
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
nbc_roto_rbbsjoshhader_240311.jpg
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rex & Lav podcast: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?

Top Clips

USATSI_22243195.jpg
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
nbc_simms_falconskirk_240311.jpg
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
nbc_roto_rbbsjoshhader_240311.jpg
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson to PIT or Bucs keeping Baker a better move?

March 11, 2024 02:05 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of QB Russell Wilson and discusses how this stacks up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeping QB Baker Mayfield.
Up Next
USATSI_22243195.jpg
3:24
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falconskirk_240311.jpg
12:04
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_pittmancolts_240311.jpg
2:31
Colts reportedly keeping WR Pittman ‘a no brainer’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ramsjacksonparkinson_240311.jpg
3:21
Reports: Rams sign G Jackson, TE Parkinson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eagleshuff_240311.jpg
4:19
Huff adds to Eagles’ ‘embarrassment of riches’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersjacobs_240311.jpg
3:00
Jacobs reportedly heading to GB; Jones to be cut?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelerswilson_240311.jpg
10:20
Wilson returns to his roots in Steelers’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagsdavisv2_240311.jpg
3:44
How Jags reportedly signing Davis impacts Ridley
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raiderswilkins_240311.jpg
4:00
Wilkins brings ‘versatility’ to Raiders defense
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titanspollard_240311.jpg
9:13
Pollard a ‘phenomenal’ fit for Titans’ new scheme
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bearsswift_240311.jpg
3:16
Swift reportedly agrees to deal with the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_dps_halloffame_240311.jpg
1:05
Chase, Parsons among current players on HOF paths
Now Playing