Stafford 'never had as much fun' as this year

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Stafford 'never had as much fun' as this year
November 22, 2025 09:55 PM
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sits down with Jason Garrett to talk about his recent string of standout performances.
Related Videos
22:04
Stafford using lessons from past to fuel success
01:18
Expect Godwin to have a ‘part-time role’ in return
02:17
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?
02:16
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
01:22
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return
01:41
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
16:58
Where does Burrow rank if he returns in Week 12?
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
01:27
Pats covering vs. CIN among best NFL Week 12 bets
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
05:21
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
Latest Clips
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
41
Allen punishes Nebraska defense for Penn State TD
04:31
What direction should Penn State go at HC?
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
01:36
Singleton ties Barkley’s Penn State TD record
03:17
Highlights: Love dominates vs. Syracuse
02:00
Highlights: Magic, Knicks go to blows in Orlando
01:12
Allen’s 50-yard dash sets up PSU TD
46
Singleton punches in a Penn State score
09:19
Highlights: Notre Dame jumps all over Syracuse
03:57
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
01:12
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse
05:15
Where will Notre Dame-Miami playoff debate land?
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
03:08
Notre Dame opens with four TDs in eight minutes
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
01:39
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue