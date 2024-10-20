 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin three-peats at Skate America, joins exclusive club
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_curtisjonesintv_241020.jpg
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_dpwthighlights_241020.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 4
nbc_pl_llivvchepostgamereax_241020.jpg
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin three-peats at Skate America, joins exclusive club
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_curtisjonesintv_241020.jpg
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_dpwthighlights_241020.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 4
nbc_pl_llivvchepostgamereax_241020.jpg
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Kornacki breaks down Jets' good fortune in PA

October 20, 2024 12:39 PM
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_tomlinonrodgers_241017.jpg
1:02
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
7:06
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jerryjones_241016.jpg
5:32
Jones was ‘bullying’ radio show hosts in interview
Now Playing
USATSI_24485358.jpg
7:25
Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_amaricooper_241016.jpg
2:57
Is Cooper the No. 1 WR that Bills and Allen need?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_davanteadams_241016.jpg
6:02
Adams addition ‘injects positivity’ into Jets
Now Playing
midterms__125410.jpg
11:20
NFL midterm grades: BAL, GB, PHI, DAL, TB, HOU, SF
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_rookieqbgrades_241014.jpg
5:17
Rookie QB midterm grades: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chaseint_241013.jpg
6:59
Chase: We need to ‘lock in, make a run now’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_gamebreakdown_241013.jpg
3:01
Bengals’ defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
Now Playing
caleb.jpg
9:04
Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_eaglesbrowns_241013.jpg
6:22
Eagles ‘lucky to escape’ with win vs. Browns
Now Playing