Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Deshaun Watson's comments to the media at the start of training camp and what they say about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Is Barkley’s deal a win for Giants RB?
With Saquon Barkley agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the New York Giants, Dan Patrick tries to judge whether the deal is a win or a loss for the running back amid league-wide RB contract disputes.
Simms: Hype ‘should be real’ about the Jets
Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms joins the show to discuss hot topics in the NFL, such as Saquon Barkley's reported new deal, which teams deserve the hype, young quarterbacks and more.
Will kids still want to be running backs?
Dan Patrick questions if the recent salary drama surrounding NFL running backs will affect how many kids choose to play the position in the future.
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
Dan Patrick discusses the specifics of Saquon Barkley's reported new one-year contract with the New York Giants and wonders whether or not he really had a choice.
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson
While Jimmy Haslam declines to call it a “now-or-never season” for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why if Deshaun Watson doesn’t show progress, it’ll fall on Stefanski.
How Watson’s suspension has changed him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Deshaun Watson’s reflection on his suspension and examine how it’s different than adversity caused by suffering an injury.
Martin sends message by missing DAL’s team flight
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Zack Martin reportedly not being on the team flight to Oxnard for training camp should catch the Cowboys' attention and not be taken lightly.
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Marcus Peters was a “necessary” move for the Raiders and how he’ll bring an edge to the team’s defense from a cultural perspective.
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to solve a special puzzle The Grid put together just for PFT Live.
Gardner-Johnson reportedly avoids knee damage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s vital for C.J. Gardner-Johnson to be healthy next season, after reportedly avoiding structural damage to his knee.
Mahomes spells out his definition of a dynasty
While Patrick Mahomes doesn’t believe the Chiefs are a dynasty yet, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what makes a true dynasty and if he’ll be able to get more Super Bowl wins than Tom Brady.