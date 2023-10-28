 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Hovland believes he should be considered the world’s best player
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour turns down bid by Endeavor to form strategic partnership
NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

nbc_pl_wolnew_leminagoal_231028.jpg
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
nbc_nas_arcawestmadera_231027.jpg
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway

Billing's long-range chip gives Bournemouth lead

October 28, 2023 11:47 AM
Philip Billing's ambitious effort from just inside the halfway line is enough to find the back of the net to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Burnley at Vitality Stadium.
nbc_pl_wolnew_leminagoal_231028.jpg
0:57
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
1:33
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
nbc_pl_arsshu_231028.jpg
9:29
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_arsshu_postgame_231028.jpg
1:51
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_arsshu_tomiyasugoal_231028.jpg
1:15
Tomiyasu makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
nbc_pl_arsshu_fabiovieirapk_231028.jpg
0:57
Vieira’s penalty gives Arsenal 4-0 lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_nketiah_hattrick_231028.jpg
2:34
Nketiah’s hat-trick for Arsenal v. Blades
nbc_pl_arsshu_nketiahattrick_231028.jpg
1:13
Nketiah completes hat-trick v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_arsshu_nketiahgoal2_231028.jpg
1:14
Nketiah doubles his tally for Arsenal v. Blades
nbc_pl_bou_goal1_231028.jpg
0:49
Semenyo equalizes for Bournemouth against Burnley
nbc_pl_arsshu_nketiahgoal231028.jpg
1:06
Nketiah slots home Arsenal’s opener v. Blades
nbc_pl_bur_goal1_231028.jpg
0:40
Taylor fires Burnley 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
