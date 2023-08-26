Watch Now
Bowen doubles West Ham's lead over Brighton
Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham's second goal against Brighton on a perfectly-executed counter attack.
Frank discusses ‘very even’ draw with Palace
Brentford manager Thomas Frank breaks down his side's back-and-forth battle against Crystal Palace.
Arteta laments Arsenal’s draw against Fulham
Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham, and explains what went wrong for his side down the stretch.
Cooper: Forest ‘gave everything’ against Man Utd
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper analyzes his team's performance in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Hodgson pleased with point against Brentford
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson explains why he thinks a draw is a fair result for his side after a difficult match against Brentford.
Ten Haag: Man United ‘stayed calm’ against Forest
Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag recaps his side's difficult but rewarding 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at home.
Fernandes reflects on Man Utd’s comeback v. Forest
Bruno Fernandes recaps Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Silva rips Premier League’s refereeing
Fulham manager Marco Silva speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought draw against Arsenal on the road, and explains why he's so frustrated with the standard of refereeing in the league.
Extended Highlights: Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Kevin Schade's first goal for Brentford wasn't enough to secure three points for the Bees as Joachim Andersen's equalizer saves a point for Crystal Palace.
Ward-Prowse gives West Ham early 1-0 over Brighton
James Ward-Prowse's impressive start to his tenure at West Ham continues as he opens the scoring against Brighton at the Amex.
Highlights: Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Look back on Manchester United's furious comeback from two goals down to secure three points against 10-men Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Extended Highlights: Wolves 1, Everton 0
Sasa Kalajdzic's first goal for Wolves will be a goal he'll never forget as it secured three points for his side against Everton at Goodison Park.