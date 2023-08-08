Watch Now
Chelsea, Liverpool clash with early point to prove
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the marquee fixture of the Premier League's opening weekend, as Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns at Stamford Bridge after summer rebuilds for both clubs.
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
The 2 Robbies unpack what to expect from Manchester City as the reigning treble winners aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
The 2 Robbies debate which team faces a more difficult rebuilding process in the wake of Tottenham and Chelsea's struggles last season.
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
The 2 Robbies chat about the teams outside the traditional "Big Six" that they are most excited to watch during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
The 2 Robbies share their expectations for Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United as they attempt to stick in the top flight during the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Are West Ham setting Moyes up to fail this season?
The 2 Robbies are concerned for West Ham and David Moyes' future this season despite the Hammers' famous UEFA Conference League triumph in June.
Who can challenge Man City for 2023-24 PL title?
The 2 Robbies analyze the clubs best positioned to challenge Manchester City's dominance atop the Premier League and deny Pep Guardiola's squad a historic four-peat.
Predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their predictions ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, including the title race, relegation and individual honors.
USWNT ‘couldn’t get things going’ at World Cup
Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards talk about what went wrong with USWNT's failure at the Women's World Cup and what the future holds for the team.
Transfer news roundup: Will Kane make Bayern move?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dive into the latest transfer news and rumors, from Tottenham's negotiations with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane to Rasmus Hojlund's all-but-completed move to Manchester.
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share who caught their eye individually and as a team around the Premier League during their preseason tune-ups.