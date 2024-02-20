 Skip navigation
Top News

Xavier Griffin.jpg
Xavier Griffin Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help
Calvin Russell.jpg
Calvin Russell Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkhaltimeseg_240220.jpg
Clark handling everything put on her shoulders
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240220.jpg
Is Nunez just as productive as Haaland?
nbc_pl_kelleherintv_240220.jpg
Kelleher: Klopp has ‘given me belief’ at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chelsea showed 'tactical edge' v. Manchester City

February 20, 2024 06:36 PM
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams take an in-depth look into how Chelsea were able to frustrate Manchester City and exploit their weaknesses defensively in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240220.jpg
16:34
Is Nunez just as productive as Haaland?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kelleherintv_240220.jpg
7:44
Kelleher: Klopp has 'given me belief' at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partc_240220.jpg
12:14
Will Luton Town, Everton survive relegation?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240220.jpg
13:10
Manchester United 'were wasteful' v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_2402210.jpg
2:39
Guardiola: Toney is a 'master player'
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240220.jpg
6:09
Analyzing Wolves' success under O'Neil
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240220.jpg
3:40
PL Update: Manchester City edge past Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livlutontownpreview_240220.jpg
1:58
Liverpool must 'use their squad' amidst injuries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_osacrbobbintvv2_240220.jpg
1:36
Bobb reflects on his first Premier League start
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thomasfrankintv_240220.jpg
2:53
Frank 'incredibly proud' of Brentford despite loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbre_akanjiintv_240220.jpg
1:33
Akanji credits Man City's patience v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbre_postgamereacs_240220.jpg
1:57
Haaland secures Man City's victory v. Brentford
Now Playing