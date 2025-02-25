Watch Now
Nkunku heads Chelsea in front of Southampton
Christopher Nkunku follows the flight of the ball at the backpost and heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
Welbeck: Brighton ‘ran their socks off’ in win
Danny Welbeck reflects on Brighton's 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Amex in Matchweek 27.
Cucurella blasts Chelsea 4-0 ahead of Southampton
The rout is on as Tyrique George finds Marc Cucurella inside the box for a simple finish to give the Blues a 4-0 lead over the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Wolves 1, Fulham 2 Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's Matchweek 27 showdown with Wolves at the Molineux.
Mateta: When Wharton plays. I can score every game
Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta discuss Crystal Palace's impressive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in Matchweek 27.
Palace show ‘ambition’ in 4-1 rout of Aston Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's eye-opening victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 27.
Colwill heads Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Levi Colwill's towering header finds the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the Blues against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah makes it 4-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
Eddie Nketiah adds the icing on the cake for Crystal Palace as he taps in his side's fourth goal against Aston Villa.
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 ahead of Bournemouth
Brighton take the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck's cool finish to make it 2-1 at the Amex.
Neto rifles Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Southampton
Christopher Nkunku plays in Pedro Neto, who strikes the Blues 2-0 ahead of the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead over Villa
Ismaila Sarr's volley has Selhurst Park rocking as he gives Crystal Palace a two-goal cushion against Aston Villa.
Kluivert’s screamer brings Bournemouth level
Justin Kluivert, take a bow! Bournemouth get back on level terms with Brighton thanks to Kluivert's brilliant finish from distance at the Amex.