Cornet gives West Ham lead over Sheffield United
Maxwel Cornet's left-footed effort ripples the back of the Blades' net to give the Hammers an early 1-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Diaz equalizes for Sheffield United v. West Ham
Ben Brereton Diaz powers Sheffield United to level terms against West Ham right before halftime at Bramall Lane.
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding Bayern Munich's reported pursuit of Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier.
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to explain the significance of Manchester Untied appointing former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada as the Red Devils' new CEO.
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe explain why Manchester United's appointment of Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO could be a major turning point for the Red Devils.
PL Update: Toney lifts Brentford past Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Ivan Toney's man of the match performance for Brentford in a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest, and analyze Arsenal's dominant victory over Crystal Palace.
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Ivan Toney's performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the level of impact Toney can have in the second half of the season.
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
Ivan Toney reflects on his return from suspension and shares his takeaways from Brentford's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21
Relive Ivan Toney's return from suspension, where his man of the match performance was enough to lift Brentford past Nottingham Forest in a five-goal thriller at the Gtech.
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
Just three minutes after Chris Wood's equalizer, Neal Maupay turns and finishes in style as the Bees sting Forest and take a 3-2 lead at the Gtech.
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross finds Chris Wood, who heads in Nottingham Forest's equalizer against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
Ben Mee's near-post run from the corner results in a powerful header past Matt Turner to give Brentford a 2-1 lead over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech.