Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal v. Everton
Bobby Decordova-Reid comes off the bench to provide Fulham its first goal of the match against Everton to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Solanke equalizes for Bournemouth against West Ham
Dominic Solanke finds himself at the right place at the right time to salvage a point for Bournemouth against West Ham United.
Morris scores Luton Town’s first-ever PL goal
Carlton Morris converts from the penalty spot to score Luton Town's first Premier League in team history as his side trails Brighton, 2-1.
Joao Pedro converts penalty against Luton Town
Joao Pedro gets brough down in the penalty box and converts from the spot in his Premier League debut for Brighton to give his side a two-goal lead against Luton Town.
Edouard puts Crystal Palace up v. Sheffield United
Odsonne Edouard finds himself on the receiving end of Jordan Ayew's cross to put give Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Bowen’s strike puts West Ham in front
West Ham United's first goal of the 2023-24 Premier League season came in style as Jarrod Bowen found the top corner from outside the box to put the Hammers 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth.
March’s header gives Brighton’s lead v. Luton Town
Kaoru Mitoma's cross finds Solly March in the box, who heads home Brighton's first goal of the 2023-24 Premier League season to go up 1-0 against Luton Town.
Highlights: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Look back on Arsenal's first victory of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest against Arsenal
An electric run and assist by Anthony Elanga results in Taiwo Awoniyi reducing Nottingham Forest's deficit to Arsenal.
Saka’s screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest
Bukayo Saka finds the top corner from outside the box to give Arsenal a flying start in the first half against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Nketiah puts Arsenal in front of Nottingham Forest
Gabriel Martinelli's inspired run sets up Eddie Nketiah in front of goal to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
Kane bids farewell to Tottenham after Bayern move
Following his transfer to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane says goodbye to Tottenham fans as the club's record goal scorer. Rebecca Lowe and the chaps then break down his move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga.