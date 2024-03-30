Watch Now
Everton's takeover an 'unwanted distraction'
David Ornstein chats with Rebecca Lowe on how Everton could face another points deduction after a second PSR charge, and provides the latest news on the club's potential ownership change.
Kudus blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Newcastle
A quick free kick puts Mohammed Kudus in space inside the box, where he unleashes a powerful strike into the back of the net to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead over the Magpies right before halftime at St. James' Park.
Antonio nets West Ham’s equalizer v. Newcastle
Newcastle's lead doesn't last long as the Hammers catch the Magpies on the break, thanks to a perfectly-timed run from Michail Antonio to make it 1-1 at St. James' Park.
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead v. West Ham
Anthony Gordon is brought down inside the box, opening the door for Alexander Isak to convert from the penalty spot to put the Magpies 1-0 in front of West Ham.
Alonso won’t replace Klopp at Liverpool
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to report the latest news on Liverpool's managerial search as Xabi Alonso announced he won't leave Bayer Leverkusen to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.
Arsenal have ‘a singular moment’ v. Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad.
How NF’s deduction will dictate relegation battle
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding the current state of the Premier League's relegation battle following Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching financial rules.
Which battles will decide Man City v. Arsenal?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards highlight the key matchups that could determine the victor in Manchester City and Arsenal's titanic showdown at the Etihad.
Do Arsenal hold a key advantage over Man City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their preview and prediction for Sunday's potential title decider between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Liverpool favored in likely goal fest v. Brighton
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola expect plenty of goals at Anfield when Liverpool continue their title chase against Brighton in Matchweek 30.
The story of the 2023-24 PL title race so far
Relive all the ups and downs of an all-time Premier League title race so far, as the top three enter the run-in separated by a single point.
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Leon Osman joins Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground where the Spurs winger offers lessons and insight into what it takes to become a dynamic Premier League winger.