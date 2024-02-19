Watch Now
Every touch: Welbeck paces Brighton in rout of SHU
Look back on Danny Welbeck's impressive showing Brighton where found the back of the net in a 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Mainoo leads Man United past Hatters
Relive 18-year-old sensation Kobbie Mainoo's performance for Manchester United in a narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Salah guides Liverpool past Brentford
Watch every single touch from Mohamed Salah in his return from injury as Liverpool cruised by Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Malo Gusto is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze how Chelsea were able to have so much success against Manchester City in their 1-1 draw in Matchweek 25.
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to analyze how both Liverpool and Wolves were able to turn defensive positions into goal-scoring opportunities in Matchweek 25.
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap the Sunday slate of matches including Brighton's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United and Manchester United's nail-biting win against Luton Town.
Lowe Down: Are Man City’s title chances wavering?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 25, including Manchester City's status as title favorites, Erling Haaland's goal-scoring, Manchester United's future, and more.
Ten Hag: Man United lost ‘focus’ v. Luton Town
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards shares his thoughts on his side's hard-fought 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 loss to Brighton at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.