Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24
Relive Sheffield United's upset win over Luton Town where VAR played a major role in the final outcome at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 24.
Johnson’s 96th-minute goal gives Spurs 2-1 lead
Spurs' comeback is complete as Brennan Johnson's 96th-minute winner secures three points against Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Toney doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
Ivan Toney continues to impress since his return from suspension as he gets his name on the scoresheet to give Brentford a 2-0 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Nunez’s header gives Liverpool 3-1 lead v. Burnley
Darwin Nunez's towering header ripples the back of the Burnley goal to give Liverpool a two-goal cushion in the second half at Anfield.
Souza drills Blades 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Vinicius Souza finds some space and powers his shot into the bottom corner of the Luton Town goal to give Sheffield United a 3-1 lead at Kenilworth Road.
Sarr equalizes for Tottenham against Brighton
Pape Matar Sarr follows up on his deflected cross and puts Spurs back on level terms against Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Muniz’s brace gives Fulham 3-1 lead v. Bournemouth
Rodrigo Muniz doubles his tally to give Fulham a two-goal cushion against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.
Morris’ penalty gives Luton Town hope v. Blades
Carlton Morris steps up and converts from the penalty spot to get Luton Town on the board against Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road.
Senesi pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Fulham
Marcos Senesi finds the back of the net to get the Cherries on the board as they trail 2-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Diaz taps in Liverpool’s go-ahead goal v. Burnley
Luis Diaz gives Liverpool the lead back against Burnley in the second half at Anfield.
Muniz slots home Fulham’s second v. Bournemouth
Rodrigo Muniz's diving effort pays off as Fulham takes a two-goal advantage over Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.