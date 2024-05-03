 Skip navigation
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Bounce off spectator’s elbow doesn’t help Jordan Spieth make Byron Nelson cut
Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
nbc_golf_gc_speithhighlights_240503.jpg
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Bounce off spectator’s elbow doesn’t help Jordan Spieth make Byron Nelson cut
Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
nbc_golf_gc_speithhighlights_240503.jpg
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Everton Matchweek 36

May 3, 2024
Luton Town took a half-measure in its pursuit to avoid the relegation zone, taking a draw at home against Everton.
6:07
PL Update: Luton Town miss big chance in draw
2:12
Dyche sees improvement in Everton’s resilience
1:14
Adebayo brings Luton Town level with Everton
2:09
Mengi foul leads to Everton penalty goal
3:09
Clattenburg leaves referee consultant role with NF
8:27
Lowe gearing for hectic day of PL, Kentucky Derby
3:15
Pochettino: Players were ‘connected’ in win
9:09
PL Update: Chelsea silence Tottenham
3:19
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
5:41
Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham
11:06
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
1:30
Jackson header doubles Chelsea lead
